Crowds of people caught a glimpse of the Flying Scotsman as it steamed its way through the South Hams on Sunday.
The locomotive passed through Totnes, Ivybridge and South Brent during the trip from Bristol to Cornwall.
One of Britain’s best known locomotives, this special trip was part of a series of 2023 mainline steam tour dates planned by the National Railway Museum for the Flying Scotsman’s centenary celebrations.
The LNER A3 Class 4-6-2 No: 60103 Flying Scotsman left Bristol Temple Meads at 09.07 for The Royal Duchy tour down to Par in Cornwall and returned later in the evening.
The Flying Scotsman was built in 1923 at Doncaster Works, designed by Nigel Gresley and cost £7,944.
Debbie Burnitt, who’s son is an engineer at the Paignton and Dartmouth steam railway, said: ‘There’s always something special about seeing a steam train coming through your village — the sound of the whistle and the steam puffing up into the air. Steam trains are an amazing piece of engineering.’
Steam fan Guy Pannell who captured the sight on video through South Brent said: “The Flying Scotsman was the first locomotive to officially reach 100 miles per hour. She is a beautiful piece of engineering and set the new standards for power and efficiency for steam travel. It was lovely to see her — a really magnificent sight.’