All Hallows Church, Ringmore. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Buckland New Wesleyan Church. Memorial stone laying Whit Monday June 18th 1908 (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Trouts Hotel at Hallsands, run by the two sisters Patience and Ella Trout. People swimming in the sea, with onlookers in a boat. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Boats in Salcombe. Small boats in foreground, larger boat moored at quayside in background. (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
Damage to buildings at Hallsands. Man, horses and cart in road, boy on wooden 'bridge' (Kingsbridge Cookworthy Museum)
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