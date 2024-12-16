A controversial car parking strategy making tourists pay more for their spaces in South Hams car parks is being discussed.
Business owners fear the move might be 'detrimental' and stop tourists from visiting towns across Devon - including the coastal town of Salcombe dubbed Chelsea-on-Sea.
The move will see the council's increasing fees across its car parks for the first time in four years - after no longer being able to afford the rising costs of delivering services.
A full day at Salcombe Creek car park costs £6.50 - with the price hike, it would cost £10 for visitors and £8 for locals.
But residents can apply for a discount - which means they will pay less per spot than holidaymakers.
Manager of The Ship In Dock Inn Jude Macintosh said parking in Salcombe and Dartmouth is a 'constant headache' - and raising prices won’t ‘attract’ guests to come and stay.
She said: "Dartmouth and Salcombe is particularly challenging on parking and yes it does have a knock-on effect with people coming.
“I don’t know why residents get it cheaper. I would like to know that because as far as I know you should pay exactly the same as what visitors pay on Mayor’s Avenue.
“Our bookings have gone down by a third because now we don’t provide permits. We took it away because we can’t afford to carry that cost.
"People travel to us because they are a lot more mature than young people to hop on a bus and travelling in that it doesn’t entice them.”
A local and small business owner, 64, based in Salcombe, explained that parking in town is an 'awful issue'. He said: “Everybody packs down here to rent holiday homes but things change - right now it is extremely quiet.
“Wouldn't it be lovely if people could park without adding an extra expense?"
Owner of Dartmouth Launderette Wendy Jones said the plans will do shops and businesses 'no good at all'.
She said: "It is very detrimental to Dartmouth. Parking is quite expensive as it is. It will damage the businesses.
"People tend not to use park and ride because it is quite expensive too. I think if they made it cheaper people would utilise it more.
“It is just an easy way to make money and we will all suffer with this.
“We are slightly different from your average tourist shop but we get loads of campers.”
Totnes is one of the other areas under consideration.
Roger Savin, 81, owner of The Little Elbow Room in Totnes has people from all over the country and the world visiting for holidays.
He said: “I find that very difficult for them [council] to police that. How are they going to know if the car is not local.
A council spokesperson said they are ‘regretfully considering’ increasing charges from April 1 2025.
They said: “We checked car parks in similar locations across Devon, Cornwall, Somerset and Dorset to compare our current charges and our proposed new charges.
“Following this review of charges across the South West, it is clear that car parking charges in the South Hams are lower than most.
“Residents of the South Hams would be able to apply for membership of a new Resident Discounts Scheme.
“This will allow them to access lower parking charges at all our council-owned car parks via the cashless parking app.
“Those who don't have a smartphone will receive an extra half hour parking time instead.”
The consultation opens on Thursday, December 12 and closes at 5pm on Sunday, January 5, with a final decision made in the same month.