A developer is hoping to get permission to build an underground car park at Coronation Park in Dartmouth.
It is a project of APCA Capital, designed by BRL Architects.
If approved it would eventually create a total of 550 parking spaces and the developer describes it as a ‘remarkable opportunity’ for the town.
In phase one the roof would be a few metres above the park’s level but below the adjoining road and would be a hard landscaped space dedicated to various sporting activities such as tennis and bowls.
The park-facing facade would be designed as a series of platforms and steps providing connectivity between the two levels of the park offering space for diverse recreational pursuits.
In phases two and three the underground car park would be built and extend beneath the existing park green.
Existing areas along the north and south boundaries, housing different structures would be retained to ensure construction impact remains minimal and this level will be slightly higher than currently.
The Chair of Dartmouth Town Council Planning Committee Cllr Cathy Campos said: “The councils view is that we need much more detailed information on the proposal and the company behind it. The Council wants to understand what Dartmouth residents think about the scheme before we can make a decision.
This is a big decision for the town and so should not be taken by 16 councillors without feedback from the town.”