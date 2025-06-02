Get ready for some toe tapping and jive jumping at Plymouth Armed Forces Day on Saturday June 28 on Plymouth Hoe.
Company B will have you jiving to the sounds of the 1940s, with an energetic show full of swing and swagger!
Also performing is the City of Plymouth Pipe Band, who will also be leading the Parade of Standards. The much loved Military Wives Choir and Rock Choir plus the talented young musicians from Plymouth Youth Music Service.
The live music continues into the evening with a free outdoor concert.
More details to come on all the events, displays and stalls.
Find out more about live music at Armed Forces Day: https://www.plymoutharmedforcesday.co.uk/live-music
