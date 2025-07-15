The first patient to be treated with cryoablation for kidney cancer was 75-year-old Roger, a sheep farmer from Lostwithiel in Cornwall. He said, “I discovered I had kidney cancer in both kidneys just before Christmas last year. One was much worse than the other, so I had to have it removed in February, and I’m still suffering from side effects from that. When they offered me the chance to have the new cryoablation treatment on my other kidney, which isn’t as bad and so could be treated that way, I was delighted.