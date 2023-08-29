A Plymouth man has been sentenced to 26 years in jail after being convicted of three counts of rape and three counts of sexual activity with children.
Joe Pearson, 22, was found guilty of the charges on August 3 following a nine-day trial at Plymouth Crown Court.
He was handed a 19-year prison sentence with a further six years on extended licence for dangerousness, and will be put on the sex offenders register for life.
The investigation led by Devon and Cornwall Police discovered that the abuse had taken place in Plymouth between 2019 and 2020 and involved three victims, one of whom had been just 12 years old at the time of the offence. The two other victims had been teenagers at the time of the offences.
Detective Sergeant Chris Kinski paid tribute to the "bravery of the victims during the investigation".
Describing Pearson as a “sexual predator”, DS Kinski said: "Their courage in reporting this sickening abuse to the police resulted in the conviction of Pearson. This was a complex case with a number of victims, who were all juveniles at the time of the offences.
“Pearson...clearly targeted young girls to commit his offences against, picking on their individual vulnerabilities.”
DS Kinski also encouraged other complainants to come forward and report offences that may have been committed against them.
“You will be believed and supported, and we will investigate fully in our pursuit to seek justice. Violence against women and girls is one of Devon and Cornwall Police's main priorities and this investigation highlights our commitment to securing convictions for these offences."