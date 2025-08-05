Plymouth’s Safe Bus, which supports people on nights out in the city, has moved to a new temporary location but remains fully operational.
The bus, which is usually in the city on Saturday nights from 10pm until 4am on Sundays, can now be found at bus stop DC2 Derry’s Cross roundabout outside Timber Vault Escape Rooms PL1 2TE.
The bus stop changes are due to the ongoing road works on Royal Parade, which have effectively moved all the existing bus stops on to Derry’s Cross.
The Plymouth Safe Bus is responsible for helping keep hundreds of people safe on nights out over the last few years. Around 90 per cent of individuals treated on board the Safe Bus have been discharged at the scene by medical staff, reducing pressure on police, ambulance, and hospital services.
Plymouth Citybus ensures the upkeep and reliability of the bus, consistently providing drivers to transport it to and from its location every weekend.
The Safe Bus was set up to provide support to people during the late night and early hours of the morning. The bus was organised by Devon & Cornwall Police and a number of local partners including Plymouth City Council.
Plymouth PC Deb Hart said: “The bus is staffed by a team of paramedics, security guards and nearby taxi marshals who ensure anyone trying to get a taxi can get home safely. It provides a general safe space, medical provision, drink spiking tests and phone charging facilities. The power on the bus is charged by solar panels.
“As well as the usual Saturday night and Sunday early hours service, additional dates for the Safe Bus to be at Derry’s Cross roundabout, Plymouth later this year are: Sunday 24 Aug (BH weekend), Friday 31 Oct, Friday 5, 12 and 19 December. Organisers will also have the bus in place at Derry’s Cross for student Freshers Week from September 15. The bus will also be parked at Plymouth University campus on Tuesday 16 September daytime.”
Police and partner agencies will continue to monitor this new location, to ensure that this is the best temporary location for the bus.
