Plymouth city council has paid out nearly £200,000 in compensation in the last five years following claims made against it, according to data obtained by a specialist law firm.
Accident Claims Advice (ACA) found that the council paid out a total of £185,102 to successful pedestrian accident claims since 2020, with the highest amount - £77,961 - coming in 2021.
The Highways Act 1980 places a duty of care on local authorities to maintain many of the public highways within its boundaries.
Among the causes for pedestrian accidents are uneven surfaces, such as manhole and pothole defects, which can lead to sprained ankles and broken bones.
Footway defects were the most common causes of the pedestrian accident claims, lodged 159 times, followed by potholes, which saw 58 claims submitted.
However, out of the 350 claims for pedestrian accidents lodged against the council since 2020, only 34 were settled with compensation, highlighting a large disparity.
In order for someone to claim, they must prove that the local authority breached its ‘duty of care’ and that this directly caused the injury.
JF Law solicitor Lucy Parker said: “These accidents are often caused by preventable factors, such as poorly maintained roads and pavements or inadequate signage and lighting.
“It is vital that councils are held accountable for their negligence in these cases. Victims of these accidents may face extensive medical bills, rehabilitation costs, and loss of income.
“The claims that are lodged against councils not only help victims secure the financial compensation they need but also serve as a crucial step towards ensuring that local authorities maintain safer pedestrian environments.”
Mr Parker said it was “essential” that highways and footpaths were properly maintained.
Research from 2018 revealed that, across the UK, pedestrians who tripped on pavements were awarded at least £2.1m in compensation.
The AA found that 10,572 people made claims against local councils, but only 859 - just 8 per cent - were successful.