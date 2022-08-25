Plympton Academy Students celebrate GCSE successes
Plympton Academy Students celebrate GCSE success
Students and staff at Plympton Academy, part of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, are celebrating today as they receive their GCSE grades.
Despite the hurdles posed by the coronavirus pandemic, students have excelled this year, and the Academy is celebrating a year of outstanding student outcomes.
Following on from the successful A level results last week, Photography and Art gained strong results with many gaining the top marks.
The Academy has also seen high grades achieved in the Sciences with many students going on to study them at the Academy’s Sixth Form.
There are also some standout individual performances. These include:
- Adam Best who had fantastic Science results, gaining two grade 9s in Double Science, along with grade 8 in Maths, Geography and History. Adam is staying on at the Sixth form to study Chemistry, Maths and Biology
- Jayden Brenton achieved grades 8 and 9 in English Language, English Literature, Maths, Science and Religious Studies. Jayden is staying on at Sixth Form to study Physics, English, Criminology and Core Maths
- Eloise Trevor topped the grades in Music with a Distinction star, and gained grade 8 in English Language, English Literature and Religious Studies. Eloise will be studying Music Performance, Performing Arts and Religious Studies at the Academy’s Sixth Form
- Ellie Cornish achieved a fantastic grade 9 in English Literature, Distinction Star in Music, grade 8 in English Language, Art and Religious Studies and a Distinction in Dance. Ellie will be studying Music Performance, English and Art at the Sixth Form
Lisa Boorman Headteacher at Plympton Academy, said: “I am extremely proud of our pupils as they receive their GCSE results today.
“They have worked hard over the past two years, facing all of the pandemic’s challenges head on. It’s fantastic to see them get the grades they deserve and proceed to the next chapter of their young adult journeys.
“We are excited to see what the future holds for our students. I would like to thank all of our students, parents, carers, staff, and the local community for their encouragement and support.”
Stuart Gardner, CEO of Thinking Schools Academy Trust, added: “I am delighted for our students at Plympton Academy. They have worked exceptionally hard, and it is great to see them excited about their future. Well done to all”
