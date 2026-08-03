Police are appealing for information after receiving a number of reports of outboard engines and equipment being stolen from boats in the area.
Devon & Cornwall Police said it had received reports of thefts affecting boats in and around local waters, with incidents believed to have taken place between July 29 and July 31.
Officers are asking residents, visitors and anyone using the waterways to come forward if they saw anything suspicious during that period, particularly around the area of Salcombe Yacht Club.
Anyone with information is asked to report it by calling 101 or through the Devon & Cornwall Police website, quoting occurrence number 50260201201.
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