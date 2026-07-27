Thousands of visitors have attended Devonport Open Days 2026 as the Royal Navy and Babcock International Group opened the gates of HM Naval Base Devonport for a second consecutive year.
The two-day event, comprising a family day for employees and a public open day, gave visitors a rare opportunity to explore one of the UK's most strategically important naval bases.
Tickets for both days sold out quickly following the success of last year's event.
Visitors enjoyed interactive displays, river rides, exhibitions, hands-on activities and the chance to step aboard Royal Navy vessels, while learning more about Devonport's vital role in supporting national security and maintaining the UK's Continuous at Sea Deterrent (CASD).
The event also showcased career opportunities in defence, engineering, science and technology, helping to inspire the next generation of skilled professionals.
John Gane, Managing Director at Babcock's Devonport facility said: "Delivering these Open Days alongside our Royal Navy colleagues allows us to showcase the talent, dedication and expertise of our people, while highlighting the vital contribution Devonport makes to our nation's defence and inspiring future generations to consider careers in STEM and defence."
Naval Base Commander, Commodore Jane Roe said: "It is a privilege to welcome so many visitors through our gates and showcase the remarkable work carried out here every day.
Events such as Devonport Open Days help people better understand the scale, complexity and importance of Devonport's contribution to the security and prosperity of the United Kingdom."
Devonport is the biggest naval base in Western Europe and has been a vital support for the Royal Navy since 1691.
Spread across a vast area of more than 650 acres, it features 15 dry docks, four miles of waterfront, 25 tidal berths, and five basins.
It is home to Britain’s largest Amphibious Ships, Research and Survey vessels and the majority of the Royal Navy’s frigates.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.