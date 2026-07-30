Salcombe has been named the UK's most relaxing staycation destination in a new study, with a local business owner saying the town has "turned around" after the challenges it faced last summer.
Research by JoJo Maman Bébé ranked more than 30 UK destinations using factors including hotel quality, restaurant ratings, spa and wellness facilities and the range of local attractions.
Salcombe came top with an overall score of 7.94 out of 10, ahead of other popular staycation locations.
The study found the town's mix of high-quality accommodation, restaurants and attractions helped secure first place. Of its 43 hotels, just over half (51.2%) are rated four stars or above, while 9.09% offer spa and wellness facilities.
Researchers also found that 77.8% of Salcombe's 36 restaurants have a four-star rating or higher, alongside 50 attractions ranging from watersports and coastal walks to independent shops and galleries.
Marc Murray, Gallery Manager at The Drang, said the town has “so much to offer” and noted a steady return of staycationers - adding that some holiday homes are now booked years in advance.
The findings come as many people finalise their summer holiday plans, with interest in UK breaks remaining high.
Beck Burtenshaw, owner of healthy deli The Salcombe Yawl, which opened earlier this year, said the town had enjoyed a much more positive season than in 2025.
"It feels like the old Salcombe - it is for everyone to come and enjoy," she said.
"There were issues last year with the parking, and it felt a bit negative, but this year has been the best the town has been for years."
JoJo Maman Bébé said it assessed destinations using factors that contribute to a relaxing break, including accommodation quality, dining, wellness facilities, visitor attractions and surrounding landscape.
Researchers said Salcombe's waterfront setting on the Kingsbridge Estuary, combined with its premium hospitality offering and wide choice of activities, made it an ideal destination for visitors looking to unwind.
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