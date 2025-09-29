Devon and Cornwall Police are appealing for witnesses and information following a report of upskirting in Totnes.
It was reported that at around 5.30pm on Wednesday, August 27, a man entered the Greenlife store on Totnes high street and secretly recorded several female shoppers.
Investigating officers are keen to hear from anyone who was in the shop at around the time of the incident.
The Police are particularly keen to hear from three witnesses who have been described as the following; a white female with blonde, curly shoulder-length hair who was wearing a floral blue and white dress, another white female with black hair which was tied up, she was wearing a blue Italia shirt and black shorts, and finally another white female, with black hair tied up, wearing a black sleeveless top and striped trousers.
A man in his 40s from Paignton has been arrested on suspicion of recording an image under clothing to observe another without consent and released on police bail.
Anybody able to assist enquiries is asked to contact us via 101 or our website, quoting 50250223968.
