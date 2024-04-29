Police are appealing for witnesses after a man in his 30s died following a smash near Totnes.
It happened on the A3122 Halwell Cross around 9.30pm on Friday evening (April 26).
The driver of a black Seat Leon in his 20s was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and was released on police bail.
Two passengers from the vehicle were taken to hospital - one later died, and the second has suspected life-changing injuries.
Police are appealing for witnesses and dash cam footage.
The road was closed for several hours while an investigation was carried out at the scene.
Officers want anyone who have not already spoken to them, but who may have seen the collision, or have relevant dashcam footage, to come forward.
Contact police via their website or by calling 101 quoting log 839 of April 26.