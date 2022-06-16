Police appeal for witnesses to East Allington crash

Police investigating a road traffic collision on the A381, close to East Allington, are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver BMW K1200 motorbike and a white DAF heavy goods vehicle at around 7.55am, on Wednesday June 15.

The motorcycle rider sustained life changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.

The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.

Officers from the Roads Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Officers and local officers carried out a thorough investigation at the scene.

The road was re-opened at around 12.45pm.