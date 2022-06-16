Police appeal for witnesses to East Allington crash
Police are calling for witnesses after a motorcycle rider suffered life changing injuries in yesterday’s collision with a lorry on the A381 near East Allington.
Officers were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving a silver BMW K1200 motorbike and a white DAF heavy goods vehicle at around 7.55am, on Wednesday June 15.
The motorcycle rider sustained life changing injuries and was airlifted to Derriford Hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle was uninjured.
Officers from the Roads Policing Team, Road Casualty Reduction Officers and local officers carried out a thorough investigation at the scene.
The road was re-opened at around 12.45pm.
If you witnessed the incident or have any information or dashcam footage that could help the police with their enquiries, you can email [email protected] or call 101, quoting 121 of 15/06/22.
