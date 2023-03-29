Devon and Cornwall Police have been supporting a regional intensification week, focusing on drugs and drug related violence throughout the South West. Devon and Cornwall Police have been carrying out operations to disrupt drug supply and prevent drug related violence.
This action is a joined-up collaboration between the five police forces in the South West region (Avon and Somerset, Dorset, Devon and Cornwall, Gloucestershire and Wiltshire), alongside their respective offices of Police and Crime Commissioners, the South West Regional Organised Crime Unit (SW ROCU) and the charity Crimestoppers, to combine resources to tackle drug supply and drug related violence in the region and make the South West a hostile environment for drugs.
Three regional operations have already taken place in the last year and have led to hundreds of thousands of pounds worth of drugs and cash being taken off the streets, over 200 people arrested and over 300 vulnerable people safeguarded or supported.
This week of action will focus on areas of crime that are often linked to drug offences such as violence, robbery, burglary and theft, as well as associated anti-social behaviour. Assistant Chief Constable Dave Thorne said: “Protecting our communities is our fundamental policing approach and this operation firmly puts the people we serve at the heart of it.
“The impact drugs and drugs related issues have on communities cannot be underestimated and we know that time and time again, drugs in a community is often the greatest concern for people. It affects how communities feel about where they live, how safe they feel and their quality of life. Drugs can be linked to so many issues that impact our communities and operations like this are vital in making a positive difference. “The overarching aim of the intensification week is to direct our resources, to proactively and robustly police those involved in such criminality and protect the communities of Devon and Cornwall.”
Alison Hernandez, Police and Crime Commissioner for Devon, Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly, said: “For the past year this operation has brought police forces around the South West together to tackle the scourge of drugs. Working together means significant resources have been brought to bear on this issue.
“Our communities are safer as a result of this work. Drugs worth many thousands of pounds and weapons have been seized, numerous arrests made and addicts signposted towards treatment.
“The police are now better resourced and supported to do their bit in the fight against drugs, but they need us to play a part. We can all be looking out for, and reporting signs of drug dealing in our neighbourhoods. Information can be passed directly to your local force, or anonymously to the independent charity CrimeStoppers.
“Together we will make the South West no place for drugs.”
If you have any information or intelligence about illegal drugs activity in your area, you are asked to contact Devon and Cornwall Police online or via 101. Always call 999 in an emergency.