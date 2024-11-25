Devon & Cornwall Police has been taking part in the national ‘Sceptre’ campaign, raising awareness around carrying a knife, knife related crime, and the police response to detecting and preventing it.
The campaign, led by the National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC), ran from Monday 11 to Sunday 17 November 2024.
During the week enhanced patrols, engagement events and educational talks were carried out, especially with young people, and throughout many areas in Devon and Cornwall.
Detective Inspector Kevin Morley of Devon & Cornwall Police, who coordinated the operation, said: “Whilst knife crime in Devon and Cornwall remains low, we support this national campaign whole-heartedly. Just one person carrying a knife is one too many.”
Officers patrolled high streets and other public areas, attended pubs and clubs, and visited local schools with knife detecting arches to engage with young people and raise awareness of the dangers of carrying knives, including that people are more at risk of being injured by a knife if they carry one.
Local policing teams also carried out weapon sweeps across the region; these involved checking public places where weapons may be hidden or discarded. Four search warrants were carried out during which seven were knives seized.
Local cadets also got involved in the safety campaign by carrying out test purchasing of the sale of knives to under 18s at eighteen retailers, most of which followed the guidelines for selling to young people. Those that failed were given guidance in relation to their knife selling policies.
During the week, the total number of weapons seized across all activities was 26.
Knife surrender bins are now permanently situated in local police stations across the region so that the public can surrender knives safely and discreetly.
If you have any information or concerns about someone carrying a knife, please report it to Devon & Cornwall Police online via the website dc.police.uk/tua.