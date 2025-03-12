Police are appealing for the public’s help to locate wanted man John Ralph from Plymouth.
Ralph, 46, is wanted in connection to a dwelling burglary.
Ralph is described as being a white male, around 6ft tall, with short dark hair.
He has recently been seen with a beard but it is thought he may have since shaved it off.
Active attempts to locate Ralph have been ongoing, and we are now turning to the public to report any sightings of him.
If you see Ralph or have information about his whereabouts please call 999 quoting 50250051898