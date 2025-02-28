Last week both Dart RNLI lifeboats, the B-class inshore and D-class inshore lifeboats were asked to help as safety cover for a person and their dog stuck on cliffs near Coleton Fishacre.
HM Coastguard decided it was safer to winch them up rather than lower them down to the waiting RNLI boats.
Once the casualties were safely at the top and in the care of the Coastguard, the Dart Volunteers stood down and returned to base.
If you would like more information about Dart RNLI you can call 01803 839224.
They also run a fundraising shop on the ground floor of 9 South Embankment in Dartmouth.