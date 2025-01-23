Devon & Cornwall Police have launched a murder investigation following the death of a woman after a serious assault.
Officers were called at 8.55 pm on Wednesday, 22 January, after a woman in her 40s was found seriously injured in the street on West Hoe Road.
The woman was taken to hospital, where she was pronounced dead in the early hours of the morning. Her next of kin have been informed.
Police remain at the scene, conducting extensive enquiries and searches to locate a male suspect. A scene guard is in place, and local road closures remain in effect.
The victim and the suspect are believed to be known to each other.
DCI David Pebworth said: “I wish to make the public aware we are looking to locate a man in relation to this incident whose identity is known, and enquiries are ongoing to find him.
“At this time, I would like to reassure the community and further afield that there is no suggestion of a wider risk to members of the public.
“There will be a heightened police presence and visibility in the coming days in the area as enquiries continue. We will, of course, update the public once we have further information."