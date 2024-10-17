Police are seeking the public’s help to trace a 30-year-old man from Dartmouth.
Daniel Reader, aged 30, from Dartmouth is wanted on recall to prison, after previously being convicted of Grievous Bodily Harm.
Officers are carrying out enquiries to locate him and are appealing for the public to provide any sightings or information regarding to his whereabouts.
Reader has links to Plymouth, Dartmouth and Ivybridge.
Anyone who see Reader is asked not to approach him, but to call police on 999, quoting reference number 50240252641.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity CrimeStoppers by calling 0800 555 111, or online via www.crimestoppers-uk.org.