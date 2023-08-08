Police in Plymouth are appealing for witnesses following a major fire which was attended by crews from Ivybridge and Totnes among others..
Inspector Andy Dunlop said: “We were contact by The Fire Service late on Sunday night ( August 6) who were tackling a major fire within a warehouse on Tavistock Junction Freight Yard in Plymouth.
“Thankfully no one was hurt and we didn’t need to evacuate any of the properties nearby. But this was only due to the fact we had heavy rain recently coupled with the excellent response from firefighters which meant the fire, whilst large, didn’t burn out of control.
“In the region of 15-20,000 pallets were destroyed and tens of thousands of pounds of damage was caused.
“We are investigating the cause of the fire and are appealing for witnesses. Anyone who was in the area, or who may have dashcam or CCTV footage that could us with our investigation is urged to contact the police.”
You are asked to call police with information on 101, or via the website here, quoting reference number 50230215980.
You can also Report anonymously via CrimeStoppers via crimestoppers-uk.org or by phone on 0800 555 111.