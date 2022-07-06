Police issue third photo of man wanted in connection with town centre assault

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Totnes. ( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police )

Police have released another image of a man wanted in connection with an assault in Totnes town centre at the weekend.

A man in his 20s was hospitalised after sustaining a serious head injury in the attack, which took place outside the Happy Apple in the High Street on Sunday July 3 at around 3.45pm.

Police have issued a third photo of a man wanted in connection with the incident.

Police would like to speak to this man in connection with a serious assault in Totnes. ( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police ) ( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police )

A Devon and Cornwall Police spokesman said: “Police are investigating an incident that happened at around 3.30pm on Sunday 3 July on High Street, Totnes.

“The victim, a man in his 20s, was seriously assaulted and taken to hospital.

“Police would like to identify the man pictured as they believe he may be able to assist with their enquiries.

( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police ) ( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police )

“Call police with information on 101, or email [email protected], quoting crime reference CR/058944/22.”

The police have also issued an appeal for witnesses to the assault to come forward.

( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police ) ( Image: Devon and Cornwall Police )