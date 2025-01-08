Police have issued a fresh appeal for any information to locate Richard Locker, who has connections to Torbay and the South Hams.
Mr Locker was reported as a missing person on 5 January 2024.
At the time, officers appealed to the public for any information as to his whereabouts and police continue to be concerned for his welfare.
Detective Chief Inspector Dave Pebworth said: “It is now a year since Richard was reported missing so we are refreshing our appeal to members of the public to report any information they may have.
“Officers, along with HM Coastguard, carried out extensive searches and enquiries after he was reported missing. This included area searches by specially trained search teams and police drones, CCTV enquiries and media appeals, as well as financial and phone enquiries.
“Enquiries and reviews of information have also been ongoing since that time, and we have continued to follow up on all potential sightings. During this time, we have remained in contact with his family.
“Any information reported to police will be investigated and if anyone has anything relevant to this case, please get in touch.”
Richard, 53, was last seen at home in Paignton, on Thursday 4 January 2024, at around 2 pm.
He left in his vehicle, but this was later recovered in Mill Lane, Torquay, on Friday 5 January during police searches.
He is described as a white male, pale in complexion, approximately 5ft 8ins tall, of very slim build and with short grey receding hair. He is known to usually walk with his hands in his pockets.
Richard may have been wearing a navy fleece, chequered red and black shirt and navy / khaki Mountain Warehouse trousers. He has a tattoo on his right shoulder reading “Easy Tiger”. He may also have a light beige jacket with him. Given the time passed, he has likely changed his clothing.
He has links across Torbay, the South Hams and also in the Stoke area of Staffordshire.
If you have seen Richard, or know of his whereabouts, please call police immediately on 101, quoting log number 309 of 5/1/24.