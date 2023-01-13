In 2020 when COVID hit the nation, Stacey continued to provide unfailing support, where her knowledge of admin and organisational skills were utilised and invaluable. She was able to set up events and duties to match the demands from the requests to support sections and events. She reported to the Resourcing Team and Silver commands to keep them up to date with the level of officers coming in on duty. Similarly, during the G7 summit, she worked behind the scenes providing useful updates to senior management. This was no easy task as the requirements changed regularly and often at short notice and keeping on top of the regular information was very time consuming.