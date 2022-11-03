Police search for suspected Plympton arsonist
Monday 7th November 2022 5:00 pm
Police are seeking the public’s help to locate a 33-year-old man from Plymouth.
Daniel Cunningham is wanted in connection to a report of arson to a vehicle which took place in the area of Magnolia Close and Hickory Drive, Plympton, at around 8pm on October 30.
He is described as a white male, around 6ft 3in tall and of slim build. He has dark brown hair and facial hair.
Cunningham has links to the Lee Mill, Plymstock and Exeter areas.
Anyone who sees Cunningham is asked not to approach him but to call police on 999, quoting crime reference CR/100770/22.
Information can also be passed anonymously to independent charity Crimestoppers by calling 0800 555111, or via www.crimestoppers-uk.org
