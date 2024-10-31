Police are appealing for witnesses in connection to two incidents that took place in Plymouth.
On Sunday, September 29, officers were called following reports of an assault on Durnford Street. It was reported that a man attended a woman’s address and tried to get her attention by calling her.
When she refused to go outside, the man assaulted an unknown male passer-by. Investigating officers are attempting to trace the assault victim. If you can help please contact 101 or visit the force website quoting 50240247012.
Then, on Saturday, October 5, a woman was found by a member of the public in the middle of the road in Boringdon Hill, Plympton, near Woodside Animal Sanctuary.
She had injuries consistent with having been assaulted. Officers are appealing to anybody who witnessed the incident to get in touch by 101 or via our website quoting 50240252327.
A man in his 30s and from Plymouth has been arrested in relation to both incidents and is currently on police bail.