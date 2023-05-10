Jeff, together with his wife Sarah Collinson who is also a town councillor, founded Inclusive Totnes in 2018. He is an associate director of policy and partnerships at the Royal Devon University Healthcare Foundation Trust. He said: “Part of the added value that I would bring to an already well functioning council is the focus on health and wellbeing and using my partnership skills to forge some new partnerships within the community to focus on health equalities and supporting perhaps people who are a bit left behind.