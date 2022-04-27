Popular agricultural show returns after covid break

One of the biggest one-day agricultural shows in the country is back after a two year Covid break.

Organisers of the Totnes and District Show are chomping at the bit to welcome visitors to the showground at Great Court Farm, Berry Pomeroy on Sunday July 31.

Show manager Linda Harvey said: “We can’t wait to welcome you back and to celebrate being part of our community again.

“The show brings town and country together, with something to interest all ages.

“The perfect family day out boasts a wide variety of cattle, sheep, horse, poultry, rabbits, home-craft, baking, handicraft and horticultural classes.

“There is always something new and for everyone to enjoy at the Totnes and District Show - come join us you will be spoilt for choice.”

Competitors flock from far and wide to one of the show’s highlights – the fiercely fought lamb shearing competition.

Visitors will marvel at the actions of the quick paced, highly skilled shearers in what promises to be a fast and furious spectacle of the 2022 event.

At the other end of the scale, the Totnes Spinners will be showing off their skills in weaving the wool.

Other attractions will include rural skills, hawk and owl, vintage cars and agricultural machinery plus dog agility displays; along with the hilarious terrier racing (which is open to all breeds),a lively music stage, family fun dog show, and a pets’ corner.

Visitors can also enjoy the grand parade of livestock and demonstrations by the Two-Bridges Flyball Club and the Dartmoor Hill Pony team.

Also at the show will be a craft marquee and numerous trade stands and a food village.

The show is run as a charity by volunteers and new faces are always needed, said Linda.

“It doesn’t matter if you have never done anything like this before,” she added.

“It’s a wonderful way to meet new friends and give something back to society.

“You can be involved for as much or as little time that you can offer.

“We understand that your time, skills and enthusiasm are precious, so we want you to get the most out of your experience with us.

“There are many aspects of the Totnes Show you can choose to get involved with; from working directly with the show office to being hands on at the show site.

“Volunteering is so rewarding and for younger people this is an excellent addition to your CV and a great experience.

“There are so many varied areas of the show that you’re sure to find something to suit your particular interest.

“All our volunteers receive a free admission ticket to the show and complimentary lunch/refreshments.”

Anyone who would like to help can email Linda at [email protected] or phone 01803 732813.

For more information visit www.totnesshow.com