If, as with these services, the surrendered services are subsidised, the LTA does have a responsibility to commission a replacement service. However in the current climate it is not always possible to commission a “like for like” replacement. DCC are currently working at pace to find alternate companies to deliver these contracts. We hope to broadly maintain frequency and capacity, although it is not always possible to commission a replicate service, and in some cases passengers may face changes to the timetable.