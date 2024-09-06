Earth Photo, a yearly international exhibition and awards programme dedicated to films and images about our world, is being hosted by Coleton Fishacre, a National Trust property in the South Hams.
The outdoor exhibition will be on display in the garden from September 16 to October 27.
The shortlisted entries for this year's competition include 31 photographers and 13 films, featuring images from the remote wilds of Alaska and melting glaciers in Norway to polluted rivers in India and ancient woodlands on Exmoor.
“The shortlisted images for this year’s exhibition tell a truly compelling story.
From photographers across the globe, they convey the impact that climate change has not just on the world, but us as humans.
From the ravages of war and destruction of wildlife habitats to how we can restore and nurture underwater environments and adapt to sustainable methods,” said Lauren Hutchinson, Senior Marketing and Communications Officer.
“We’re delighted to welcome visitors to see the Earth Photo exhibition at Coleton Fishacre, set in a garden where climate action is at the heart of what we do; these images will leave a lasting impact.”
Established in 2018 by Forestry England, the Royal Geographical Society (with IBG), and Parker Harris, Earth Photo is a world-leading international programme dedicated to engaging with still and moving image makers.
Coleton Fishacre is open daily from 10.30am to 5pm.
