Discover the most expensive property sales over the past year - including a £17m Dartmouth building
Figures have revealed that more than 70 houses sold for more than a million pounds in the South Hams over the past year.
Property Solvers, an online auction company, reported that there were 84 property sales of over £1,000,000 across TQ postcodes in the last twelve months and 75 in EX postcodes.
Data from HM Land Registry shows that 22 of these sales were in Dartmouth, 19 were in Kingsbridge, 16 in Salcombe, eight in Totnes, four in South Brent, and one in Ivybridge, totting up to 72 in the South Hams area.
The most expensive property in the area was 15 Victory Road in Dartmouth, which sold for a massive £17,236,938 in December 2021.
The building is used as the Fleet Care Home, which can accommodate 39 residents and has a library, a cinema room and large gardens.
In Kingsbridge, the most expensive property sold between September 2021 and September 2022 was the Old Coach House on Gerston Lane in Kingsbridge, at a price of £3,250,000.
The most expensive house sold in the period in Salcombe was Cove House on Fortescue Road, which sold for £2,170,000 in January 2022.
The property is a contemporary home with views out over the water and a balcony from which to enjoy the landscape.
In Totnes, the biggest property sale was Old Gatecombe House in October 2021, which sold for £1,300,000.
The South Brent property that sold for the highest price was 1 Kingswood Court, for £4,676,056.
In Ivybridge, only one property costing more than a million sold during the period - Higher Bowcombe Farm in the Ugborough area in September 2021, which sold for £1,712,500.
Ruban Selvanayagam, Property Solvers co-founder, commented: "Although there remains a fairly healthy volume of sales in this price bracket, evidence from around the country would suggest that buyer appetite for these types of homes has started to drop in recent months.
“£1-million-plus properties - even for the wealthy - are major commitments and indeed affected by the wider economy.
“With continued inflationary pressures and rising interest rates as a result, it would not be too much of a surprise to see a continued cooling off across the high-end property market in the coming year at least."
