This house with sweeping views over the estuary has its own balcony and a unique configuration.
Abergeldie, in Noss Mayo, is described by the agents as being equally suitable for a holiday let as for a family home.
On the ground floor, there is an entrance hall leading to two bedrooms with fitted storage, both with views over the countryside and one with a dormer window overlooking the estuary, and a shower room with a vaulted ceiling.
Upstairs is the main living area, with a sitting room containing a fireplace and a slate hearth, as well as a picture bay window looking out to the estuary.
There is also a dining area leading to a balcony with panoramic views and a spacious kitchen with fitted floor and wall units, an island and a double oven.
Also on this level are two further bedrooms, one of which has access to the roof void, and a family bathroom.
Stairs lead down to the garden level of the house, which contains a utility room and the master bedroom, which has an en-suite bathroom, a walk-in wardrobe and a dressing room.
Outside, there is a paved sun terrace with “dramatic” views over Noss Mayo, the estuary and Newton Ferrers, partly lawned gardens planted with an array of mature shrubs, and off-street parking.
The property has been brought to market by Luscombe Maye for a price of £995,000.
Jane Devonshire of Luscombe Maye commented: “This very versatile property offers spacious accommodation which works well as a family home but would work equally well as a holiday retreat, with the benefit of a self-contained annexe.
“Set high above Noss Creek with superb panoramic views across Noss Mayo, Newton Ferrers, the Yealm Estuary and surrounding countryside.
“With a detached double garage, off road parking, enclosed private garden with terrace and balcony, there really is more to this property than first meets the eye.”