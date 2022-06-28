Old Chapel converted into heavenly home is for sale for £450k

The former chapel has been converted into a three-bedroom home. ( Christopher’s South Hams Estate Agents )

This former chapel retains plenty of its origins, but has been transformed into a home up for sale for £450k.

The Old Chapel, in Ugborough, is estimated to have been built in the 1800s as a congregational chapel to serve the area.

The chapel would have seated approximately 240 people who formed their own congregation separate from the larger one at St Peter’s, which still stands today.

The entrance to the Old Chapel features a wrought-iron gate. ( Christopher’s South Hams Estate Agents )

Also in the news More than £19bn of South West homes are empty, new research reveals

In the 1980s, the former chapel was converted into a three storey home, retaining many of the property’s original features.

These include a vaulted ceiling and a 13-foot high chapel window with original cruck beams in the first floor reception room, and a small stained-glass window in one of the bedrooms.

The property contains three bedrooms, one with an en-suite, a kitchen-lounge and a second fitted kitchen and breakfast room, the reception room, a box room, and a family bathroom.

The reception room, featuring the 13-foot chapel window. ( Christopher’s South Hams Estate Agents )

Outside, there is a front courtyard garden with three sitting areas and one summer house which is currently used as a home bar.

The property is being marketed by Christopher’s South Hams Estate Agents, who have it listed at a price of £450k.

There are two kitchens in the chapel, with the main one featuring a large church window. ( Christopher’s South Hams Estate Agents )

Heather McCaughey of Christopher’s said: “‘A truly delightful and unique property providing the perfect home to its current custodians.