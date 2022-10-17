The coastal home where dolphins can be spotted from the living room
Take a look inside this stunning coastal home that is so close to the sea, you can watch dolphins from the living room.
Heybrook Cottage, on Beach Road in Heybrook Bay near Wembury, is right on the coast line, providing gorgeous views and convenient beach access.
The house is large enough to accommodate a family plus guests, and the former occupants have seen dolphins, seals and peregrine falcons from a large and central bay window in the family area.
On the ground floor of the property is the living room which features the bay window, leading to an open-plan dining space, a kitchen, a utility room, a WC, a bathroom and two bedrooms.
Upstairs are three further bedrooms and a bathroom, while other features of the property include a garage designed to accommodate storage of paddle boards and kayaks, and an elevated front terrace for al-fresco dining.
Also outside is a small rear lawn with a potting shed, as well as two patios.
Heybrook Cottage has been brought to market by Luscombe Maye for a guide price of £700,000.
Antonia Page of Luscombe Maye commented: “A truly unique location where you are an active part of this rural coastal landscape; hear the waves, smell the salt and watch the sun glisten on the waves.
“This wonderful setting enjoys direct South facing sea views from this detached property making it the perfect spot to enjoy the constantly changing vista.
“Ideal as a main home or second home, the property enjoys four/five bedrooms, two bathrooms, kitchen, open plan lounge/dining area, utility and downstairs WC.
“A garage provides useful secure storage for items such as bikes, kayaks and paddleboards.
“An elevated front terrace is a wonderful sunny spot for al-fresco dining and to the rear is a small enclosed garden.”
