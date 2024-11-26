Hdc Day Nursery Dartington, part of The Old Station Nursery Group, is delighted to announce that it raised £550.87 in support of Children in Need. The funds were collected through engaging activities over three fun-filled days, with enthusiastic participation from children, staff, and parents, all working together to make a difference for this vital cause.
Lisa Hancock, Deputy Manager, said: "This year’s Children in Need fundraising efforts have been outstanding. We had a fun three days wearing our pyjamas and held a cake and bake sale alongside. A massive thank you to everyone who baked, bought, and financially supported us to raise an amazing amount for those children who deserve a helping hand. See you next year."
Located on Dartington Estate, hdc Day Nursery provides outstanding care and early education for children aged 3 months to 5 years.
With access to stunning outdoor spaces and a curriculum tailored to support every child’s holistic development, the nursery creates an inspiring and nurturing environment. Events like Children in Need fundraising align with the nursery’s values of fostering compassion and community spirit in its young learners.
Melissa Jordan, Nursery Manager, added: "Thank you so much to everyone who baked and bought cakes. So many children looked cosy in their pyjamas, and staff went all out with bright yellow Children in Need onesies! The charity means a lot to us, so it was amazing to raise so much money that will make a difference to a little one’s life."
The success of this year’s fundraising highlights the strong sense of community at the nursery, which always strives to create meaningful learning experiences while making a positive impact. hdc Day Nursery Dartington’s contribution is part of The Old Station Nursery Group’s collective effort, which raised over £4,800 across its settings for Children in Need.
