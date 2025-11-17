Pupils from Charleton C of E Academy, part of the Learning Academy Partnership, enjoyed an engaging and insightful visit from a local Police Community Support Officer this term, who spent time answering questions about their role and the work they do in the community.
The children were fascinated to learn about the challenges and responsibilities of policing, and the visit sparked lively discussions across the school.
In addition, Year 6 pupils attended a ‘Junior Life Skills’ event, participating in a range of practical workshops designed to help them stay safe, make informed decisions, and develop confidence. The event provided an interactive and enjoyable way for pupils to build essential skills for everyday life.
This year’s programme included workshops on resuscitation, fire safety, online and telephone safety, lifesaving, and a new meditation session to promote calm and wellbeing. The initiative was supported by Devon and Cornwall Police, Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue, RNLI, National Grid, EE, South West Water, GWR, Wales & West Utilities, and the Royal Life Saving Society, with Fusion Lifestyle hosting the events and providing swim vouchers to participants.
Hannah Ruston, Headteacher at Charleton C of E Academy said:
“It was fantastic to see our pupils so engaged and enthusiastic. Both the PCSO visit and the Junior Life Skills event gave them the opportunity to ask questions, gain important knowledge, and develop skills that will support them both now and in the future.”
Tracey Cleverly, CEO of Learning Academy Partnership said:
"Partnerships like these with local services and organisations are invaluable in helping children understand the world around them. We’re equipping pupils with practical knowledge that will stay with them long after these workshops end."
The Learning Academy Partnership is a trust of 18 schools, serving a range of distinctive communities across Cornwall, Devon and Torbay.
The mission and core purpose is to enable ‘Flourishing Futures’ for children.
