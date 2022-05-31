Pupils enjoy a lesson led by local street pastor

Youngsters at Harbertonford Primary welcomed Totnes street pastor, Liz Waterson, into their religious education lesson.

Pupils of Falcons Class have been exploring the question ‘what is the good news that Jesus brings?’

Liz popped in to explain how the Totnes street pastor team puts Jesus’s teaching into practice.

The pastors are regularly out and about on the streets of Totnes to provide support for anyone who needs it and to help keep people safe, she said, as their role is to listen, care and help.

They work in teams of three and each member of the team is from a different church community.

Liz showed the children the equipment the pastors’ carry which includes a first aid kit, bottles of water and a dustpan and brush to sweep up any broken glass.

And she shared examples of when her team had helped someone - including getting an injured person to hospital and reuniting a friendly cat with its owner.

Headteacher Anne Burns said: “It was really powerful for the children to meet someone who puts Christian teachings into action in their local community.

“They made the link between Liz’s work and our school values of compassion and friendship.

“It also developed their understanding of what Jesus meant when he used the parable of the Good Samaritan to show people how to be good neighbours.