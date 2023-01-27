POPULAR puppeteer Peter Hilken is bringing his glove puppet variety show to Totnes Library during the half term holiday.
As well as enjoying Peter’s beautiful puppets and comedy show, youngsters will also be able to take a backstage peek to find out how the puppets and the stage work.
Library supervisor Eve Ashton said: “This is a wonderful show, where children can meet lots of different characters and learn about their stories through the art of puppetry and storytelling.
“Peter makes sure there are lots jokes and fun elements in his performance! There is also the chance for children and their families to take a look backstage after the performance to find out about the workings of the stage and how the puppets work.”
Peter will be at the library on Tuesday February 14 at 11am.