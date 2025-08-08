Kingsbridge Town Square will once again host the Quayside Classics meet on Tuesday August 12.
This monthly gathering welcomes classic vehicle owners—from two wheels to four—and invites everyone to soak up the charm of the waterfront setting, enjoy local refreshments, and revel in the vibrant atmosphere.
People can see stunning array of classic cars and bikes and meet passionate enthusiasts.
Whether you're showcasing a vintage gem or simply admiring the line-up, it's a perfect evening to celebrate automotive heritage and local hospitality.
For more details, you can check out the event listing on the Hello Kingsbridge website at:https://www.facebook.com/HelloKingsbridge
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.