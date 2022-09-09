Queen tributes: public lay flowers
FLORAL tributes to the Queen are being placed at the Bandstand in Dartmouth.
The nation has been plunged into mourning after the death of its longest serving monarch yesterday.
The Queen, who died peacefully at Balmoral at the age of 96, ruled for more than 70 years.
Dartmouth Town Council has invited mourners to lay flowers around the Bandstand in Royal Avenue Gardens.
Since the first were laid by the deputy clerk, Rich Crowley, this morning, mourners have steadily been bringing flowers to mark the Queen’s death.
Others have simply stood quietly with their thoughts.
One card reads: “A thousand thank you’s are not enough. God bless wonderful lady.”
Britain is in a period of official national mourning that lasts until the Queen’s funeral.
The day after the funeral, expected to take place on Monday 19 September, the flowers will be removed for composting and the compost will be used to plant a memorial tree. There will be a book of condolence in the Guildhall for anyone who wishes to sign it.
This will be available from Monday to Friday between 10am and 2pm.
