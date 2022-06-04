Queen’s Jubilee 2022 - ‘The weather wont stop us celebrating ’

Despite the downpours across the South Hams, spirits continued to run high across the third day of the Queen's Jubilee bank holiday.

In Kingsbridge, residents gathered at the Age Concern building (Care Hub) to enjoy some cream teas and refreshments before making their way out for the grand unveiling of the Community Mosiac.

Community Jubilee Mosaic

The Mosaic, which was funded by Councillors Denise O'Callaghan, Susan Jackson and Julian Brazill, was made by members of the community and is now displayed on the side of the Age Concern Building (Care Hub) for all to see.

Town Crier Roger Pinder started the unveiling by apologising for the cancelled garden party saying: "Very sorry that the garden party couldn't take place, but the usual British weather beat us."

Street performances in Ivybridge ( Richard Harding )

He welcomed new Kingsbridge Mayor Cllr Philip Cole, who then went on to unveil the community mosaic.

Mayor Councillor Cole said: "It gives me great pleasure to unveil this marvellous new mosaic.

"I was part of the party that helped add pieces to it on the Bandstand the other week.

"See if you can spot my part, it's probably the bit that's been put in wrongly." quipped Mayor Cole.

Care Hub Chairman Graham Smith and Centre Manager Suzi Garrod explained that the Kingsbridge Care Hub will work for the community by providing activities and support groups primarily for the older population, but are hoping to open up the space for activities, exercise classes, mental health support groups and wellbeing activities based in Kingsbridge.

93 year old Sylvia Burns celebrating the Queen's Jubilee ( Richard Harding )

In Ivybridge, weather also played a part in the cancellation of the Jubilee Concert as the adverse weather conditions and strong winds were considered too much of a risk for artists, audience and staff, however, the rest of the jubilee fete took place across the day.

Dartmouth celebrations also suffered slightly with the weather as the RAF flypast had to be cancelled due to the poor flight conditions.

There is still plenty to do tomorrow though, weather permitting as tomorrow (Sunday 5) in Coronation Park the Big Jubilee Picnic will be taking place.

Approximate timings for all the free entertainment will be :

Elphic 12.00-13.30

Professor Bumble 14.00 - 16.00

Morris Men 2 pm in Royal Avenue Gardens and 3 pm in Coronation Park.

There will be bouncy castles all day from 11.3 and much, much more.