Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community Mosaic to be unveiled soon

If you are one of the very many contributors who have been helping create the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Community Mosaic over the last few weeks, then the wait is very nearly over to enjoy seeing it in all its glory.

Saturday June 4 will see the official unveiling by Mayor Philip Cole of this permanent and beautiful commemoration of the 70th year of Her Majesty’s reign in the Quay House Gardens during their Jubilee Garden Party from 2pm that afternoon.

Jointly hosted by Kingsbridge Age Concern and The Creeks End Inn, the afternoon’s celebrations are a family-friendly event, with all ages welcome.