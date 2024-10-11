Plymstock’s majestic Radford Park, which traces its origins back to the 13th century and is home to the famous “White Lady” ghost legend, will host a nature-themed Halloween event on Saturday, October 26.
This Halloween Half Term, Radford Park—a site rich in history and ghostly tales—will come alive with bats, pumpkins, and spooky fun.
The family-friendly Bat Walk and Pumpkin Lantern Trail will take place from 4-6pm.
The free event will feature a bat-spotting walk, a candle-lit trail, and Halloween costume and carved pumpkin contests. Judged by local MP Rebecca Smith and Councillor Kathy Watkin, prizes will be awarded for the most creative designs.
Attendees encouraged to dress in Halloween costumes, will be led through the park to Radford Castle, perched on the edge of Hooe Lake’s ‘eerie’ ship graveyard.
Along the way, they’ll spot resident bats before returning to the Beckly Centre in Radford Dip for Halloween-themed activities and refreshments.
Spooky way-markers designed by award-winning local artist Debby Mason will guide visitors along the trail.
Free Halloween treats will be available for all, with street food and drinks for purchase from Spriggy’s Street Food. A pop-up bar will also be on-site at the Beckly Centre.
The event is organised by the Radford Park Community Project (RPCP) and Friends of Radford Woods. Wildlife experts from Plymouth Natural Grid (PNG) will lead the bat walk. PNG is a partnership between Plymouth City Council, the National Trust, and Natural England, working to conserve and protect the environment and wildlife in Radford Woods Local Nature Reserve.
John Voaden of RPCP said: “We’re thrilled to welcome families to Radford Park for a night of spooky fun while celebrating the wildlife and history of this iconic local space.”
Brian Steele, Chair of RPCP, added: “This event is a fantastic opportunity for locals to reconnect with Radford Park, which is both a beautiful green space and a vital habitat. Through fun and informative events, we aim to ensure its preservation for future generations.”
More details about the event can be found at hooelake.org