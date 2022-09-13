Raffle prize winners pick up hampers full of goodies
THREE lucky winners picked up hampers stuffed full of chocolates, wine, and other goodies from Country Hill Animal Shelter shops in Kingsbridge and Dartmouth.
The Kingsbridge-based charity’s area shops manager Helen Masters handed over the prizes from their summer raffle to Louise and Neil in the Kingsbridge shop; Mandy in Dartmouth; and Luke in the Dartmouth Emporium store.
Helen said: “Congratulations to all our winners for our Country Hill Animal Shelter Summer Raffle. Thank you for helping us raise money for our beloved charity.
“A special thank you for the Town Crier in Dartmouth, Les Ellis, who picked the winning ticket in our Dartmouth shop.”
Country Hill Animal Shelter is an animal charity which takes in and re-homes cats.
A spokesperson for the charity said: “Cats are at the heart of the charity and we aim to rehabilitate and re-home cats, who come into our care through no fault of their own, into a loving and welcoming home.
“Changes in an owner’s life can mean re-homing a much-loved pet. But sadly, too many are abandoned and neglected. We always have a large number of cats at our shelter looking for a new loving home.”
