South Hams rail users are soon set to see a 5.9 per cent hike in their rail fares.
The government has announced the increase that will come in on March 5 and it will be the biggest increase in a decade.
Season tickets, peak and off peak tickets and flexible tickets will all rise.
The fares usually go up by the July inflation figures which were 12.3 per cent but the government have decided to cap the increase at 5.9 per cent because of the cost-of-living crisis.
Fares usually increase in January but this has been pushed back because of inflation
Transport Secretary Mark Harper said: “This is the biggest-ever government intervention in rail fares.
“I’m capping the rise well below inflation to help reduce the impact on passengers.
“It has been a difficult year and the impact of inflation is being felt across the UK economy.
“We do not want to add to the problem.
“This is a fair balance between the passengers who use our trains and the taxpayers who help pay for them.”
There are some ways to save money including using split tickets. You don’t need to change trains as long as the train calls at the station you buy tickets from.
One site that works this out for you is https://book.splittraintickets.net/
A Totnes to Paddington train booked on the same day (January 10) with one change cost £57.66 instead of £62 saving £4.34.
Season tickets which are available as seven day, monthly or annual should save money so long as you travel by train three or more times a week. A railcard cuts a third of the price of a ticket. Details on railcard.co.uk
Another way to save is to book your ticket at least 12 weeks in advance. Trainline’s ticket alert can tell you when cheap advance tickets go on sale and the National Rail future travel chart shows the furthest advance date you can buy tickets.