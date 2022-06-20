Rail strike to hit South Hams passengers

People using Totnes and Ivybridge stations are bracing themselves for disruption this week because of the planned rail strike starting tomorrow

The current planned strike dates are June 21, 23 and 25 but a certain amount of disruption can be expected on non-strike days as well.

The services are provided by Great Western Railway and Cross Country.

There will be a severely reduced timetable in operation over the strike days with trains only operating between 7.30am and 6.30pm and no service running to or from Cornwall for on Devon’s branch lines.

The strike has been called by the National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) over pay and jobs.