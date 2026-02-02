Investigations are continuing into the ram raid at the The Coop store in Plympton.
Police were called out around 1.45am and a cashpoint had been torn out of the wall at the store on Glen Road.
A John Deere telehandler thought to have been used in the raid had been stolen earlier in the night.
A scene guard has been put in place and enquiries continue.
Anyone with information or who has dash cam footage that may help investigating officers is asked to contact police by calling 101 or by reporting online quoting 50260027042.
If you have been affected by crime, you can call Victim Support on 08 08 16 89 111 or Devon and Cornwall Police’s Victim Care Unit on 01392 475900.
