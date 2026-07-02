Rebecca Smith, MP for South West Devon, is inviting local families to share stories of relatives who fought in the Battle of the Somme ahead of a parliamentary debate marking the battle's 110th anniversary.
Last month, Miss Smith successfully secured a debate in Parliament to commemorate the anniversary of one of the most significant battles of the First World War.
The Battle of the Somme began on the 1st July 1916. It continued until November that year, resulting in more than one million casualties. The first day of the battle remains the bloodiest day in British military history, with more than 57,000 British casualties.
The battle was intended to hasten a victory for the Allies. More than three million men fought in the battle. It illustrated the deadly potential of mechanised warfare that began in the mid-19th century.
Miss. Smith is now asking constituents with family connections to the battle to come forward and share their stories, so she can share them during the debate later this year.
Miss. Smith said: "One hundred and ten years on, the Battle of the Somme continues to hold deep significance for families and communities across the United Kingdom.
For many people, the Somme is not simply history. Stories of relatives who fought, were wounded or never returned home have been passed down through generations and remain an important part of family history.
As we remember the courage and sacrifice of those who served, I would love to hear these stories from families across South West Devon.
I hope to mention as many as possible during the debate and ensure that these personal connections to the Somme form part of Parliament's commemoration of this important anniversary."
Constituents wishing to share a family story or memory can do so using the link here: www.rebecca-smith.org.uk/campaigns/share-your-somme-story-me.
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